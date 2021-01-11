Melba Eloise Busse
Melba Eloise (Taylor) Busse, 89, passed away on Dec. 16, 2020 after a short illness.
Eloise requested that no services be held. She will be inturned in the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Columbarium on Jan. 12, 2021.
Eloise was born in Robstown, Texas to Ivan Luke and Nora (Elliott) Taylor on Sept. 25, 1931. She graduated from Lyford High School and attended Texas A&I in Kingsville.
Eloise married Ben Busse on Feb. 23, 1952 in Lyford. They resided in California while Ben served in the Navy. Once he was discharged from the Navy, they chose to make their home in El Paso where Eloise worked for El Paso Natural Gas Company for 35 years. They chose to move to Kerrville in 1997 to be closer to family.
Eloise was predeceased by her parents, her four sisters, and two brothers. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ben of Kerrville, her daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Tom Otway of Fair Oaks Ranch, sisters-in-law, Trudy Carter of Brownwood and Clara Hammond of Goldthwaite, brother-in-law, John Busse of Goldthwaite, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Kerrville Palliative Care, Kerrville Hospice, and the caregivers Eloise had at home who ensured her comfort during her time of transition.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.