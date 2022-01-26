Robert "Bob" E. Baxter Jr.
Robert "Bob" E. Baxter Jr., 77, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2022 in Kerrville, where he and his wife of 52 years, the former Sandra Arnt, have a winter home.
Bob was born in Van Wert, Ohio in 1944 where he still has a family presence. Bob later moved with his family to Worthington. He graduated from Ohio State University in 1967 and served in Vietnam in the Army. He and his wife fell in love with Texas when they spent a year stationed at Fort Hood upon his return from Vietnam. Bob retired from Kemper Insurance in 1995 and was a member of the Elks Club in Mansfield, Ohio as well as an avid history buff. Bob and Sandy have enjoyed camping since 1977 and have ventured coast to coast during their travels.
His parents, Robert Baxter, Sr. and Mary Katharine Collins, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra, three children, Holly Kane, Robert and Jill Baxter, and Katherine Baxter, as well as two grandchildren, Vivian and Colin. A brother, John Baxter, and two sisters, Linda Grow and Sarah Rathbone, also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church of the Cross, Baxter Memorial Fund, 236 Otterbein Dr., Lexington, Ohio 44904.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Memorial Hospital, the many doctors, nurses, and Staff of 3 West, and Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
