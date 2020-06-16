Angelina Hernandez
Angelina Hernandez, 90 years young, of Kerrville, Texas gained her wings on June 15, 2020 in Kerrville.
Rosary and visitation will be at 6 p.m., Thursday June 18, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday June 19, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father David Wagner officiating. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
She was born in Alpine, Texas to Modesto and Paula Hernandez on May 31, 1930. She married Luis Hernandez in 1957 in Alpine.
Angelina attended Catholic school in Alpine and was a dedicated homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Luis Hernandez; her parents, Modesto and Paula Hernandez; two sisters, Lucy Acosta and Elvira Hernandez; her brother, Jose Hernandez; and two great-grandchildren, Kal-El Aguirre and Jaelyn Hernandez.
Angelina is survived by son, David Hernandez and wife, Belinda; daughter, Priscilla Carter and husband, Fred Carter; son, Sam Hernandez; grandchildren, Jason Hernandez, Lauren Carter, Sonja Hernandez, Nicholle Carter, Autumn Shaw and Aften Garza; and great-grandchildren, Luke Aguirre, Levi Shaw, Zoey Garza and Brodie Garza.
Angelina was a longtime resident of Odessa, Texas and later, she and Luis moved to Kerrville in 2010. She enjoyed listening to Tejano music, playing bingo and spending time with family. Angelina and her smiles will be greatly missed.
Pallbearers will be Rolando Maldonado, Gino Degadillo, Jason Hernandez, Nicholle Carter, Aften Garza and Justin Garza.
Memorials may be given to Notre Dame Catholic Church ACTS and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.