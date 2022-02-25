Thomas Franklin Hagy
Thomas Franklin Hagy, of Kerrville, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2022.
Tommy was born June 4 in San Antonio and spent many years in the Dallas area working in car management for WO Bankston. He relocated to Kerrville in 2002 and worked as a private investigator in South Texas. He graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio in 1960. He joined the Castle Hills Fire Department at 17 and served 5 years.
He was preceded in death by parents, Marjorie and John Hagy, Jr., and younger brother, Robert.
He is survived by loving wife, Deanna; daughters, Carissa White (Tim), Jennifer Troutman (Gary), and Patricia Martin; son, Thomas; grandchildren, Nicolas, Michelle, Alexandrea, Jacob, Paul, Matthew and Paisley. He also leaves behind his brother, John Jr.; sister, Anne Schiller; brother-in-law, Gary Cline (Sally); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Tommy will always be remembered for his boisterous wit, his outgoing personality, and his devotion to family and friends.
Services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, with interment at Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 Hwy 46, New Braunfels, Texas at 3 p.m.
The family is grateful for the Sand Bend neighbors.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith."
1 Timothy 4
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
