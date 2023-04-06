Walter Goodloe
Walter Goodloe was born September 13, 1950 to Walter and Stella Goodloe in Brackettville, Texas. He passed away on March 25, 2023 at North Central Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. Noah F. Diggs. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories North.
He attended grade school in San Antonio. He moved to Kerrville and attended Doyle High School and graduated from Tivy High School. He attended Cisco Junior College for two years.
He worked for KPUB for many years and became a truck driver with FFE Transportation for 15 years, when his health declined.
Walter became a member of Mt. Olive at an early age under the leadership of Rev. C.V. Everage.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Goodloe; mother, Stella Goodloe; son, Sergio Goodloe; and sister, Barbara Goodloe Lewis.
He leaves two siblings, Delores Goodloe and Roderick Goodloe (Beverly); daughters, Terria Rochelle (Jonathan), Tawnya Ozuna (James) and Dasha Barney; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
