Marion Alice Teague Bowen
Heaven gained another angel on August 1, 2022.
Marion Alice Teague Bowen, 86, of Kerrville, was born on December 6, 1935, to W. Murray and Vera Teague in Raymondville, Texas. At the age of 4, the family returned to Warren, Arkansas.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. August 12, 2022, at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville followed by burial at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio at 2:15 p.m.
Marion graduated from Warren High School in 1953. She attended Henderson State Teachers College for a short time, then moved to Dallas, Texas and worked for Revlon. In December 1955, at a New Year's Eve gathering, she met Dean, her future husband and they were married in November 1956. They eventually made their way to the Rio Grande Valley where they raised their children on the family citrus farm.
Marion was an excellent cook, enjoyed sewing, golf, playing bridge and taking care of her family. She was involved in many organizations within the church and the community. She especially loved being a grandmother and great grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Ronny) Kuhn of Port Aransas, Texas; sons, Brad (LaFonda) Bowen of Seminole, Texas and Scott Bowen of Norfolk, Virginia; grandchildren, Ryan (Camie) Kuhn of East Bernard, Texas; Jaime (Martin) Dossett of Missouri City, Texas; Bradley Bowen and Sunny & Stormy Coon all of Seminole, Texas; Juniper Bowen and Noah Bowen, both of Seattle, WA; seven great-grandchildren, Mason, Bryson & Addyson Dossett and Reese, Kaelyn, Channing & Chisholm Kuhn; and sister, Egie Teague Wilson of Warren, Arkansas.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dean; her sister, Bobbie Fort; and grandson, Lee Bowen.
She spent most of the last two years at River Point of Kerrville where she was loved by the staff. Her last days were spent at the Rock Creek house where she was cared for by an angel on earth, Phiona. The family would also like to thank Peterson Hospice, especially her nurse Debbie for their care and concern while she was with them.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or a charity of your choice.
All arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels and condolences may be sent to The Bowen Family, 310 Yorktown Blvd., Kerrville, TX 78028.
