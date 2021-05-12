Romay Garcia Perez
Romay Garcia Perez, 83, Kerrville, passed away on May 11, 2021. She was born in Karnes City, Texas to Jesus Garcia and Genoveba Garces Garcia on May 24, 1937.
Rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels officiated by Deacon Jimmy Bill. Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father David Wagner as celebrant. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
She worked at General Rubber Tire, Wabash, Indiana for 10 years, Kerrville State Hospital for 10 years, and until retirement was the Manager of the Parkway Apartments on Memorial Blvd., Kerrville. She was best known for her talented skills in Crocheting and Stitchery. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, friend, and most importantly a "Tia" to many nieces and nephews. "Tia May" as everyone called her was the Heart, Soul, and Rock of the Family, was cherished and will be deeply missed.
Romay was preceded in death by Jesus and Genoveba Garcia, Elida Garcia, Guadalupe Garcia, Susie Garcia Delgado, Juanita Moreno, and Jesus Garcia Jr.
Survivors include sisters, Lidia Garcia, husband Eduardo Garcia and Ora Lee Garcia Carrillo, husband Joe; daughter, Elma Pruneda, husband Richard Faz; grandchildren, Jessica Pruneda, Juan Pruneda II and Julian Pruneda; great-grandchildren, Alysia Pereida, Jacqueline Campos and Audrey Campos, Zane Guerrero; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Joe Carrillo, Richard Faz, Walter Martinez, Robert Martinez, Juan Pruneda II and Jaime Delgado
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to San Antonio Well Med Frensious Dialysis, Mission Trail Baptist-South, Dr. Cabrera, Dr. Holub and all other staff, Grimes Funeral Chapels, Notre Dame Catholic Church Parish, and to all family members.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
