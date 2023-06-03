Ruby Louise Money
Ruby Louise Money, nee Doak, of Kerrville, died on Wednesday, May 31, at the age of 78 years. She was born April 4, 1945, the oldest of four daughters to William Barclay Doak and Marjorie Ailene (Nunley) Doak in San Antonio, Texas.
She married James A. “Jim” Money and they moved to Kerrville several years ago. He survives.
She was a graduate of Highlands High School in San Antonio. After earning a bachelor of arts degree in education from the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, she enjoyed a successful and rewarding 40-year career as a school teacher for Liberty, Dayton and New Caney Independent School Districts. She especially enjoyed her time working with children in special education. She was named “Teacher of the Year” numerous times.
A funeral service is planned for 2 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at Kerrville First United Methodist Church, with the Rev. David E. Payne officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her 3 grandchildren, Chloe, Ethan and Nate Barnard, as well as great-nephews, Austin Walter of Fredericksburg and Logan Walter of Boerne. A private burial will follow at a later date in San Jose Burial Park in San Antonio, Texas.
Visitation with the family is scheduled 4-6 p.m. Sunday, June 4, at Kerrville’s Grimes Funeral Chapels, which is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Money was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Susan Ann Doak and Betty Jane (Doak) Mills; a son-in-law, Ryan Barnard; brother-in-law, Edward Lorence Walter, and nephew, Michael S. Walter.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Renee Boyett-Barnard and her fiancée, Ben McGahey, of Amarillo and Poolville, respectively; granddaughter, Chloe Barnard, of Arlington, and grandsons, Ethan and Nate Barnard, both of Amarillo; sister, Amy Joyce Walter, and her husband, Gary, of Kerrville; son-in-law Chris Money and his wife, Candice; numerous step-grandchildren, as well as nephews and their families, and other family members and friends.
