George Robert Blott
George Robert Blott, 82, of Kerrville, passed away September 29, 2022.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Glen Rest Cemetery.
He was born in Mission, Texas on March 11, 1940 to Robert Dugan and Pauline Yariger.
George was a Tivy graduate. He joined the US Air Force in 1959 and was stationed in Hokiado, Japan where he worked as an air space controller, monitoring enemy Russian aircraft entering Japanese airspace. He later attended Schreiner University and San Antonio College earning his LVN and RN degrees, respectively. He worked at Mooney Aircraft, VA Hospital and Sid Peterson Memorial Hospital. While working at the VA Hospital, he met and later married the love of his life, Betty White, on December 10, 1977.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Pauline; son, Bobby; brothers, Arthur, Bill and Victor; sister, Margaret; and great-grandchild, Ty Adkins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; children, Dean Adkins (Phyllis), Debbie Donis, Brian Adkins (Sandra) and Beth Barr (Steve); his grandchildren, Jeremy Adkins (Adrian), Tasha Adair (Nicholas), Heather Garrigan (Arron), Robert Vega, Tiffany Vega, Katie Donis-Flores (Justin), Becky Donis, Tia Ellerbe (Mathew), Preston Adkins (Katy), Trey Adkins, Cathi O'Bannon (Jason), Jennifer Barr and Christopher Barr (Christina); and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Peterson Health ICU doctors and nurses for their care.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
