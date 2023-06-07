Karen Jane Rector
Karen Jane Rector of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on Friday June 2, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 75.
Memorial services will be held out of town. A celebration of life will be held this summer in Longville, Minnesota with family.
She was born in Gary, Indiana to Charles and Phyllis Grubb on September 2, 1947.
Karen was a wonderful mother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She was the most thoughtful, creative and knowledgeable person who would go above and beyond to bring everyone a smile and joy. She loved her animals, especially her Basset Hound Jed and her beloved white cat Sugar. Karen was a blessing to every person she met and touched everyone's hearts and lives with kindness and love.
Karen graduated college from Indiana University in 1969. While in college, she enjoyed downhill skiing in Switzerland and became a Physical Education teacher upon graduation, which she continued until she had her children. She created her own bread dough and polymer clay business named Grimbles & Friends and later changed to Snappy Turtle Studio. She put her heart into each and every ornament she made and gave each one its own look and personality.
Karen is survived by her brother Byron Grubb (Nancy), her sister Sharon Charbonneau (Ed), her son Darren Rector (Sara), her daughter Carey Rector (Eric), her niece Bethe Wilson (Brian), her nephew Michael Charbonneau (Stephanie), her nephew Erik Grubb (Crystal), and nephew John Grubb (Colee). In addition, her grand cats Porter, Palmer, Cooper, Stevie, Penny and Gary.
Karen was preceded in death by her father Charles Grubb and Phyllis (Bailey) Grubb.
Her family would like to thank all the kind nurses and doctors at Methodist hospital in San Antonio and the caregivers at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, Texas.
