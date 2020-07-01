Jose L. "Curly" Dominguez
Jose L. "Curly" Dominguez, 81, of Kerrville, passed from this life on June 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.
Rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, 728 Jefferson St., in Kerrville, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with the Fr. David Wagner, officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
He was born in Hondo, Texas to Isidoro and Gracia Dominguez on April 11, 1939. He married the love of his life, Catalina Dominguez, in Hondo, Texas. They were married for 54 wonderful years.
He worked for many years at Bingo Auto Parts in Hondo. Later, they moved to Kerrville where he worked for Chapman Furniture Store until it closed. He then worked for Town House Residential Center, for 17 years, until it was purchased by Sid Peterson Hospital. He continued to work for Sid Peterson Hospital for 28 years, until his retirement in 2018. Many of his friends knew him as Curly. He was a kind and gentle man. He greeted everyone with a smile and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed.
Jose was preceded in death by his parents, Isidoro and Gracia Dominguez; his grandparents, Baleriano and Pioquinta DeLeon;and his brother-in-law, Jesus Torres.
He is survived by his wife, Catalina; their two daughters, Maria and Margarita Dominguez; his brother, Amador and wife, Maria Elena Dominguez of Kerrville; his brothers-in-law, Francisco Torres of Laredo and Miguel Torres of Dallas; his sisters-in-law, Maria Rios and Carmen Torres of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends to cherish his memory.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Kerrville EMS and Fire Department; PRMC Emergency Room (Dr. Harris, nurses and staff); Air Evac; and Methodist Metropolitan (Doctors and SICU nurses) in San Antonio, Texas for the care they provided to Jose.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
