John Ivyle Risher
John Ivyle Risher, Junior, 81, of Kerrville, passed away on April 28, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
The family will hold private services and appreciates the help from Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
He was born in Rosenberg, Texas to Celora Murff and John Risher, Sr. on September 3, 1940. He married Karon Dworak on October 5, 1968 in Houston, TX.
John went to school at Lamar High School and graduated from Sam Houston State University. He worked as an economic developer for the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce, Ft. Bend Chamber of Commerce, Abilene Chamber of Commerce, Clovis Chamber of Commerce, and for Pedernales Electric Coop. He was a veteran who served in the United States Coast Guard and was very proud of his work training new recruits to swim in the ocean.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Karon, his brother, Mickey, his parents John, Sr. and Celora Risher, his brother-in-law Michael Hensley, and his parents-in-law Clarence and Lillian Dworak.
Survivors include children Caroline Decamp, Gina Risher, Wendy Risher, and Rebecca Risher, sister-in-lawVicki Hensley, grandson Army Sergeant Nicholas Baca, granddaughter-in-law Randi Rae Baca, and great-granddaughter Braelynn Baca.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
