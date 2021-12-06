Reynaldo “Ray” Valdez Ruis
Reynaldo “Ray” Valdez Ruis, 89, passed away peacefully in San Antonio, Texas on December 4, 2021.
Ray was born on September 20,1932 and was raised in Kerrville, Texas, son to his late parents, Leandro and Paula Valdez.
Decorated Korean War Veteran and Purple Heart recipient in 1951; Distinguished Unit Citation in 1952; Korean Services Medal 1953; Army of Occupation Medal 1999. Retired Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve for over 40 years.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Henrietta Ruis.
Devoted and loving dad to his daughter, Elva Ann Ruiz and son, Ray Leo Ruis. Admired grandfather and hero to Jessilynn Ella Vanderway, her spouse Ryan Christopher Vanderway, Ryann Gayle Ruis and Sterling Ray Ruis. Respected father-in-law to Jesse Ruiz and Kayce Ann Ruis. He is survived by loving sisters-in-law, Elisa Hernandez (Joe), Estella Calderon (Eloy), Olga Dominguez (Ruben), Emerald Garza, Emma Rosas (Rudy), Rosalinda Torres, Griselda Garza; brother-in-law, Jesse Trevino; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ray was preceded in death by his late brothers-in law, Ramiro, Jesse, Reynaldo, Albert, Robert, Carlos Garza and James D. Rodriguez; sisters-in-law, Eva Rodriguez, Esther Trevino, Ernestina Rosas, and Sylvia Centeno.
Dad was honored and recognized as a Veteran by strangers, who at times extended their sincerest gratitude by generously paying for his meals.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, December 10, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
A full military service will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels located at 728 Jefferson St., Kerrville, Texas 78028. Family and friends wishing to pay final respects are welcome to attend the burial which will follow at the Garden of Memories.
The family is notably grateful to Community Bible Church, Heartis Executive Director, Casey Brill Embrace Care of San Antonio, Theresa Panozzo and Lisa Smelter, Cheri Marez, Rigoberto Montero, Pop Family Care, Caregivers, Shari Keif, Jennifer Martinez and Virginia Wilson who tenderly assisted by truly loving our dad unconditionally, so that he was able live his final year to the absolute and unconditional finest.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
