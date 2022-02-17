Donald Earl Hainlen
Donald Earl Hainlen went to join our savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday morning, February 16, 2022, surrounded by the love and comfort of his family.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, February 21, 2022 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, officiated by Zeke Zirkel.
Bom June 2, 1932, in a small home near Converse, Indiana, Don grew up working in his family's apple orchard. He had many close friends and extended family in Indiana, and he enjoyed being a manager for his small high school's basketball team.
He trapped animals for extra money, but soon abandoned that to raise racoons and he had several as pets. After high school, he and a couple of buddies got on a bus and traveled to San Antonio, Texas where they were stationed at Lackland Air Force Base. While in the Air Force, Don joined the Travis Park United Methodist Church and became part of their youth group. There he met his future wife, Gwendolyn Harrell. They married on July 25, 1953. Don made many close friends in Texas and became a frequent visitor at a friend's ranch near Medina. When his tour in the Air Force ended, Don and Gwen moved to Indiana where he worked in the family's orchard and farm, but he always missed the Texas Hill Country.
Two years after his daughter, Vicki, was born, he and Gwen packed up their car and truck with everything they owned, including their dogs and ducks. They froze all of their cash and put it in the bottom of a freezer and drove to Texas to buy the Garden of Memories Cemetery with Sidney and Patsy Zirkel. They remained partners and friends for many years. Don and Gwen had 3 more children in Texas: Terry, Kevin, and Lori.
They were active in the First United Methodist Church, especially the 20th Century class. They became good domino players and played 42 with friends for many years. Don loved fishing at Rockport, hunting in the Hill Country or in Colorado, and taking pictures everywhere. It seemed like he could figure out how to do most anything, whether it was carpentry or welding. He was always building something. He loved to travel and photograph wildlife and was able to go to Alaska, Australia, the Artic Circle, the Antarctic Circle, Norway, and the continent of Africa several times. Don has been in the care of his family and Peterson Hospice in his home for the past 15 months.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwen in 1988; infant son, Kevin; parents, Earl and Pauline Hainlen; and brother, Gene Hainlen.
He is survived by his daughters, Dr. Vicki Hainlen of Krum, Texas; Lori Hainlen of Dripping Springs, Texas; and son, Terry Hainlen of Kerrville. He is also survived by his sister, Janet Harvey of Converse, Indiana and sister-in-law, Jackie Hainlen, also from Converse. Don remained close to childhood friends in Indiana and many lifetime friends in Kerrville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to World Wildlife Federation.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
