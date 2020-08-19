Laura Palmer
Laura had the biggest heart of any. She loved so fully that sometimes she could not even comprehend it. She found peace in nature often; by the river or feeding the deer. Most of her time was spent caring for anyone that she could, whether that be family or a new friend. Her eyes held a different glisten and her laugh a little roar.
At her best, Laura was interesting, appealing, purposeful, and radiated beauty through the joy she shared. She will be deeply missed and live on through her mother, Mary Perry Palmer and daughter Sarah Nicole Semple.
“To the remembering of who I am. To the glimpses of my formless beauty. My un-storied self. To the remembering and forgetting again. To the cycle, and circle, and dance with essence. And all that is not. To the heartbeat of my humanity. The tenderness of learning to walk without hands to hold. To the gentle, most incredulous journey we are all on. To the breaking free from our painful, conditional joy and happiness. To loving someone and needing nothing in return. To the giving of yourself to the fires that come to burn your restrictive walls to ash. To the coming home. And leaving. And coming home again.”
– Poem by Sarah Blondin
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
