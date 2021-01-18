Hilton Farris
Hilton Farris went to be with his Lord and Savior on Jan. 16, 2021.
A private, graveside service will be held on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Hilton was born Dec. 8, 1937 in Concord, Texas to Hollis and Evelyn Farris.
He was an educator for 37 years in the capacity of teacher, Vice-Principal, Principal, and Superintendent.
He was a member of the Kerrville First United Methodist Church, and served on various committees. He enjoyed cooking and gardening.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra; his son, Neel Farris; his step-daughters, Cynthia Gomel and India Anglin; his five grandchildren, Hunter Farris, Hannah Herr, Hudson Farris, Kenji Fujimura and Madeleine Roseen; his sister, Gail Risinger; and brother, Glenn Farris.
He was preceded in death by his son, Nick Farris.
His wife would like to extend her sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice, Dr. James Young, and the staff of River Point of Kerrville for their diligent care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peterson Hospice or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
