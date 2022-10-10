David James Pillatzke
David James Pillatzke, passed away suddenly at a young age of 34 on October 3, 2022 in Kerrville, Texas.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with a reception following at the National Guard Armory located at 411 Meadow View Lane, Kerrville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Burial will follow at Nichols Cemetery and bereavement following at National Guard Armory.
David was born on September 27, 1988 to his mother, Deborah Ann Miller, and his father, David John Pillatzke, in Redlands, California. At the age of six, he and his family moved to Kerrville, Texas where he spent the remainder of his life.
David was a young man that enjoyed life, at a fast pace, and to its fullest. He had a real love for family, fast cars and bikes, hunting and fishing, camping and all outdoor activities. David was also a very hard worker and being a “Jack of all trades” loved all aspects of construction and also auto mechanics. Out of all the trades that he worked in, his favorite was running heavy equipment.
David James is survived by his children, Hailey Ann Hoffmann and Nathan Conrad Pillatzke; his beloved family, Kayla Crenwelge, Faith Lopez, Aaron Rogers, Kaylie Rogers, and Mason Rogers; his mother, DebiAnn Miller-Gavin and husband Sean; his father, David John Pillatzke and wife Nancy; his brothers and sisters, Bryan Ensign, Emily Pillatzke, Alicia Pillatzke, Niki Pillatzke, Dustin Pillatzke; and stepbrother, Noah Doran.
The family of David James wishes to extend their sincere thanks to all that have helped through this grieving time.
