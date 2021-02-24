Shirley Mae (Enders) Gontarski
Born in Monroe, Michigan to Helen and Edwin Enders on Jan. 3, 1939, Shirley Mae (Enders) Gontarski passed away at her home on Feb. 17, 2021 in Kerrville and is now with her heavenly Father.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Interment will follow at Harper City Cemetery.
Shirley is survived by her children Edward Nagy of Kerrville, Duronda (J.D.) Wagner of Mountain Home, Andrea (Ross) Smith of Harper, and Donnie Gontarski (Charlotte) of Kerrville; brother Joseph (Carole) Martin of Plymouth, Michigan; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Eugene (Connie) Enders of Kennewick, Washington.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
