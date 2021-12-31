Darcy Diane Wilken Mecay
Darcy Diane Wilken Mecay, 72, of Kerrville, passed away on December 24, 2021 at home in Kerrville.
She was born June 18, 1949 in Garden City, Kansas to Henry K. and Marion Baxter Wilken. She married William S. Mecay on November 18, 1969 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Denton, Texas.
She went to many schools in Oklahoma and Kansas and graduated from Tyrone, Oklahoma, High School. Darcy attended several universities and graduated from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos in 1979 with a degree in accounting. Darcy worked several jobs in the accounting/bookkeeping field and retired from Wholesale Electronics, Inc. in 1999. Darcy enjoyed puzzles, games and reading and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. She was a staunch supporter of military veterans groups.
Darcy was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Marion Wilken and brother, Terry Wilken.
She is survived by her husband William Mecay, son Stefan Mecay and wife Amanda, daughter Sarah Mecay, all of Kerrville; and brother, Timothy Wilken of Santa Clara, California.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Garden of Memories, Kerrville, Texas.
The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to either The Wounded Warrior Project or Disabled American Veterans.
The family would like to thank all the fine doctors, nurses and therapists too numerous to list for the wonderful care provided during her long illness and rehabilitation.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
