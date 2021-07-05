Teresa Diane McDonald
Teresa McDonald, loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend, age 58, of Harper, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in Harper, Texas.
A celebration of life will be held for Teresa at Calvary Temple Church located at 3000 TX Loop 534 on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 2 p.m.
She was born in Idabel, OK to JuNell Holmes Watkins and Bobby Earl Edwards on Aug. 9, 1962. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Wade McDonald, on Feb. 26, 1983 in Columbus, Texas.
Teresa graduated from Rattan High School in Rattan, OK. Since then, she has held many jobs. Any of her clients would tell you, she was a fabulous nail tech at The Ritz II in Kerrville, TX and had been for over 25 years.
Teresa is survived by her husband, Kenneth McDonald; sons, Joshua McDonald and wife Molly, Caleb McDonald and wife Hannah; mother, JuNell Watkins; brother, Jerry Edwards and wife Pam; grandsons, Mathias, Samuel, Levi, Josiah; and granddaughter, Esther. She is also survived by many extended family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given in Teresa’s name to Spirit Run Equine Rescue at 2233 Ironwood, Gilmer, TX 75644, srerescue@gmail.com – a cause near and dear to Teresa’s heart.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
