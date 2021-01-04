Charles Larry Eckstein
Charles Larry Eckstein, 76, passed away on Jan. 1, 2021 in Kerrville of natural causes. He was born in Iraan, Texas to Charlie and Ida Mae Eckstein on May 30, 1944.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Garden of Memories Cemetery. The Reverend Dr. Marialice W. Billingsley will officiate. There will not be a viewing. We understand that many may not be able to attend due to current circumstances. A register at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville will be available for signing.
In 1972, he married Ellen Jean Talbott in Liberal, Missouri.
His family returned to Kerrville after World War II. After graduating from Tivy High School, Larry served in the U.S. Navy from 1963–1967, including a deployment to Vietnam aboard the USS Ranger. After military service, he returned to Kerrville to work for his father’s water well service and later as manager at Rangemaster Mineral Company and Nordhouse Foods.
He worked as a carpenter for various builders including Gene Huggins, Pat Braden, Jimmy Whelen, and Leon Turner, constructing and remodeling many houses and businesses in the area. From 1981–2007 he worked in the food service department at the Kerrville VA Medical Center, retiring as a food service manager. His retirement years were spent traveling with his wife, visiting family and friends, and helping with various projects at his son’s house. He was also a member of Garrett-Baker Post No. 13, American Legion. Larry, as a lineal descendent of Texas Ranger Peter J. Tatsch, was a member of the Former Texas Rangers Association, and he also actively volunteered for the Former Texas Rangers Foundation. For many years he participated in the ostomy support group at Peterson Regional Medical Center and was a long-standing member of the United Ostomy Associations of America.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jean Eckstein; son, Charles Eckstein of Austin, Texas; brother, Sherrell Eckstein of Kerrville; and sister, Angela Meador of Collierville, Tenn.
Memorials may be given to the Former Texas Rangers Foundation, MD Andersen Cancer Center, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, or a charity of choice.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Kerrville Fire Department Emergency Medical Services, the Kerrville Police Department, and the Emergency Department at Peterson Regional Medical Center. Charles and Jean would like to thank you for your concern, condolences, and support.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.