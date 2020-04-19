Doris Lowrance Rittimann
Doris Lowrance Rittimann, 93, of Kerrville, passed away on April 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Grimes Funeral chapels Monday, April 20 at 5 p.m. Graveside services for immediate family, are to be held at Garden of Memories cemetery on Tuesday, April 21 at 10 a.m. Frankie Enloe will officiate.
She was born in Kerrville to Jim and Tommie Lowrance on March 15, 1927. On February 9, 1946, she married Clarence W. Rittimann in Kerrville. Together they raised three children. Sadly, Clarence preceded her in death in 1980.
Doris was also preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, two brothers, and two grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Kathy Rittimann, Russ Rittimann (wife Becky), and Tommy Rittimann. Other survivors are sisters Imogene Wilson and Janice Mays, four grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Hill Country Youth Ranch. The family wishes to express gratitude to Peterson Hospice for their tender care during Doris’ last weeks.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
