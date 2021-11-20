Ronald Robert Royal
Ronald R. “Ronnie” Royal, 89, of Ingram, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 9, 2021, after a long illness.
A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at 11 AM on the morning of Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Western Hills Baptist Church located at 2021 Goat Creek Rd.
Ronnie was born in Portland, Oregon on March 5, 1932.
As a boy growing up, he enjoyed fishing for Salmon and hunting Mule deer. After high school, he moved to San Antonio and served in the United States Navy Reserves for eight years. For 32 years, he worked for Moncrief Lenoir Manufacturing Company, starting from the ground up. Upon retiring, he had been manager of their Harlingen, Texas location in the Rio Grande Valley. He then opened his own business of selling steel buildings and establishing a retail warehouse in San Benito, Texas.
Upon retiring, Ronnie moved to the Hill Country, living in Harper and Bandera before moving to Ingram, Texas. Ronnie was a kind, loving and righteous man who loved the Lord. He will always be remembered by his family for the precious time he dedicated to them.
Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Paula Meek Royal; his son, Bill Royal and wife Tammie; stepsons, Joel Meek and wife Christina, Mark Meek and wife Kim, and Michael Meek and wife Dawsie. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by son, Bob Royal and stepson, Daniel Meek.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Western Hills Baptist Church.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.