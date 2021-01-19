Eileen Self
Eileen Self, 88 of Kerrville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 in a local care center.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
She was born Oct. 5, 1932 in Pikeville, Kent. to Roosevelt and Bessie (Sowards) Bentley.
She was preceded in death her husband, Major Ellis Self Sr. in 2005.
She is survived by son, Major E. Self Jr. (Kim) of Corpus Christi; grandsons, Major E. Self III and Matthew Self; sisters, Gerrie Vanderveen (Paul) of Kerrville, Evelyn Carrington of Marquez, Texas and Carol Gouvousis of Long Island, New York; and brother, Donnie Bentley of Sinking Spring, Ohio.
