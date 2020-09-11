Edna LaVerne Patton
Edna LaVerne Patton, 83, of Kerrville and previously of Dripping Springs, Texas passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville with Pastor Adam Thornton of Dripping Springs United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
She was born in Joshua, Texas to Otis D. and Verna Calvert on March 26, 1937. She married Earnest Hubbard March 11, 1955 and they were married until his death in April of 1974. LaVerne was fortunate and married her second love, Arthur James Patton, in November of 1977.
LaVerne went to high school in Ballinger, Texas and attended nursing school in San Angelo. She worked as a nurse for over 40 years in Ballinger, Kerrville and Austin, Texas. LaVerne enjoyed watching her sons and grandsons work on and drive race cars as well as watching her granddaughters dance. She was her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s biggest fan in all aspects of their lives. LaVerne enjoyed quilting, sewing, cross-stitch, embroidery and cooking. She passed the enjoyment of all of these hobbies on to each generation. She leaves behind a legacy that she was very proud of.
LaVerne is preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Verna Calvert; her brothers, Howard, Coy and Delmond Calvert; her husbands, Earnest Hubbard and AJ Patton; her son, Lanny Hubbard; and her granddaughter, Nicole Bird.
LaVerne is survived by her sons, Randy Hubbard of Kerrville and Danny Hubbard and wife, Kim, of Dripping Springs; her sister, Mary Whiteley and husband, Kennedy of Austin; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to the Phillips Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 557, Dripping Springs, Texas, 78620 or one’s favorite charity.
The family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to Helping Hands of the Heart Anita Aguirre, LLC and Peterson Hospice, both of Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
