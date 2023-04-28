Nakai Reece
Nakai Reece, age 34, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on April 19, 2023 in Canyon Lake, Texas. She was born in Laredo, Texas on June 1, 1988.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Rev. Frankie Enloe officiating. A reception will be held immediately following at Dietert Center, 451 Guadalupe St.
Nakai started kindergarten at Starkey Elementary School in 1994 and graduated from Hill Country High School in 2007. She went to Cosmetology school in San Antonio, Texas and completed and received her cosmetology license in 2012. She then worked in several hair salons in Kerrville. She had expertise in hair coloring and was well known for her many pretty hair and fantasy colors. For many years, she volunteered annually at the Kerrville Folk Festival.
Nakai was preceded in death by her brother, Jared Reece; father, Allen Reece; aunt, Ginger Reece; paternal grandparents, James and Margaret Reece; and maternal grandparents, John and Shirley Cummings.
Nakai is survived by her mother, Joanie Reece of Kerrville, Texas; niece, MaKayla Knight of Winters, Texas; partner, Jacob Howe of Canyon Lake, Texas; several aunts and uncles, Phyllis and R.G. Cook of Kerrville, Texas, Dickie and Bonnie Reece of Georgetown, Texas and Janice Reece of Ingleside, Texas; first cousins, Adam and Erica Reece, Trey and Kayla Cook, Eric Aguirre; and many other relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to Grimes Funeral Chapels for their compassionate help during this difficult time.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
