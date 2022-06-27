Caroline Ann Kensing
“To everything there is a season and a time to every purpose under heaven.” Ecclesiastes 3:1-8
This is our time to mourn the passing of our beloved Caroline Kensing, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Caroline’s presence will be missed by all who knew her because to know her was to know her well. She took you into her embrace and her empathy and, when required, her difference of opinion. We are comforted in knowing that she rests peacefully in the arms of her loving Savior and in the presence of her loved ones who have gone before. Preceding Caroline in death were her parents, Edward “Eddie” Malochleb and Bertha Lou Klinksiek Malochleb.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Kerrville Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Caroline was born August 29, 1946 in San Antonio, Texas. She passed from this life on June 25, 2022 in Austin, Texas. She spent her entire life in the Texas Hill Country and loved it dearly -- every flower, tree, bird and butterfly.
Surviving Caroline is her husband and best friend, Kenneth Kensing, and her children: John W. Carlson III (Nicki), Jennifer Gonzales (Arthur), Scott Carlson (Anne), Kyle Kensing (Stacey), and her grandchildren, the lights of her life: Eric Gonzales, Rachel Carlson, Matthew Gonzales, Shay Bluemel, Grace Carlson, Johnathan Carlson, Nicholas Gonzales, Keland Kensing, Samuel Carlson and Lucinda Carlson. Also surviving is her sister Peggy Contreras (Leo), many nieces, nephews and cousins, and a host of friends, especially lifelong friend and confidante, Joann Pfiester.
Caroline was a member of the family of Kerrville Church of Christ. She was a long-time employee and extended family member of those at Lehmann and Monroe Enterprises, and Ranch Enterprises, where she continued in part-time employment until her passing.
We, her family, thank you for your prayers, thoughts, and loving expressions, as well as your presence in our time of sorrow. We know that, as Ecclesiastes 3:1-3 says, we will once again return to a time of joy, a time for dancing, and a time to celebrate Caroline as she would choose to be celebrated.
Honorary pallbearers are all of the grandchildren and Leo Contreras, Reggie Tuck, David Lehmann and Reagan Lehmann. Pallbearers are Michael Hornes, Gene Lehmann, Corey Lehmann, Dickie Robertson, Steve Monroe, and Scott Fair.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Caroline’s memory to the Pregnancy Resource Center of Kerrville or Arms of Hope.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.