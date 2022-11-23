Alton Milton Petsch
Alton Milton Petsch, 79, of Kerrville passed away on November 22, 2022 in Kerrville.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, November 27, 2022, with rosary recited at 5 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, November 28, 2022 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with His Excellency, The Most Reverend Michael J. Boulette, D. Min. officiating, and Fr. Jeff Pehl and Fr. Rafal Duda concelebrating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
He was born in San Antonio to Felix and Cora Petsch on November 1,1943. He married Patricia Whelan on February 20, 1965 in Fredericksburg.
He went to school at St. Mary’s Catholic School. He attended Austin Business College. He worked as an accountant for: KHFI TV in Austin, Whelan Construction in Kerrville, Whelan Plumbing in Kerrville, and Notre Dame School and Church in Kerrville. He retired from St. Peter Upon the Water in 2018. He was an Honorary Member of 50 years at the Knights of Columbus and the ACTS community. He was an avid bowler, sports referee, and umpire for many years.
Alton was preceded in death by: his parents Felix and Cora Petsch; brother-in-law Marvin Klein; and in-laws James and Irene Whelan. Survivors include: his wife of 57 years, Patricia Whelan Petsch; children and spouses, Maria and David Low, Michelle and Rick Coldwell, and Melanie and Robert Ehrlich; siblings and spouses, Mary Ann and Anthony Nebgen, Beatrice and Leslie Klein, and David and Janice Petsch; grand and great-grandchildren, Meagan and Scott Williams, Braxton and Blair, Zachary Low, Sydney and Davis Buettner and Hudson, Rylee Coldwell, Robert and Emily Ehrlich, Oliver and Charlotte, Ashley Ehrlich, Brooke and Carmichael Wiley and Emmett, and Brandy Ehrlich; and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers will be: Zachary Low, Scott Williams, Davis Buettner, Robert Ehrlich, Carmichael Wiley, and Branden Harvey.
Memorials may be given to St. Peter Upon the Water, Notre Dame School and Church, Knights of Columbus, or charity of your choice.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff on the 3rd floor at Peterson Memorial Hospital; Dr. James Young, Dr. David Peters, and Dr. Linette Melcher.
