Carmen Renee "Granny" Baldwin
Carmen Renee "Granny" Baldwin, age 90 years and 4 months, passed away on May 5, 2022, in Kerrville.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 9 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Kerrville, Texas. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with DeWayne Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Baldwin Cemetery in Hunt.
She was born in Ingram on December 31, 1931, to Minnie G. Smith and John Morris Rotan. She married George W. "Junior" Baldwin on August 1, 1947, in Hunt.
In 1944, Carmen was baptized in Johnson Creek. She graduated from Tivy High School, continuing her education after her marriage. She loved her family, helping others, fishing, rock collecting, travel and bingo. She was an amazing cook, and many had a favorite dish they would ask her to make.
Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Junior Baldwin, infant son Johnny Baldwin, daughter Ragna Baldwin, and sisters Katherine Culpepper, Joyce Alsup, Faye O'Brien and Jean Cina, and great-grandchildren Dillon and Silas Kuhn.
She is survived by son George "Pete" and wife Roxyann Baldwin of Kerrville, daughters Beth Baldwin of Wyoming and Georgia Fay Knox of Kerrville, sisters Charlotte Jones and Linda Raye Crockett, brother MacT Raye; grandchildren Chad Baldwin and Crystal Carroll, Michael Baldwin and wife Charlie, Billy Joe Kuhn, Dustin Kuhn and Jacob Kuhn, Blake Kuhn, Noah Trevino, Treva Hardiman, Kathy Mitchell, Chasity Cox and husband Jesse McElhaney, Eric and wife Katelyn Cox, fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Carmen also had many nieces and nephews, especially Sherry Pena who devoted much love and time caring for Carmen.
Pallbearers will be Chad Baldwin, Blake Kuhn, Noah Trevino, Mario Trevino, Gary Gobert, and Jimmie Lee McGehee, Jr.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Garre, Dr. Melucci, and the Sid Peterson Hospital staff, especially in the ICU.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
