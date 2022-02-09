Betty Oliphint Leifeste
Betty Oliphint Leifeste, 86 years old, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away at her residence on February 6, 2022, in Kerrville.
A private celebration of her wonderful life will be held at a later date.
She was born in Hemphill, Texas to Polly and Frank Oliphint on April 5, 1935. She married Lewis Leifeste on June 18, 1955 in Houston, Texas.
Betty graduated from Milby High School in Houston, Texas in 1953. She was an active member of the drama club and the ROTC. After graduation, she worked for Houston Lighting and Power for a few years until she met the love of her life, Lewis. They married in June 1955 and made their home in South Houston, Texas where they raised their three children. She also worked part time at her brother’s NAPA parts store as their star bookkeeper. Once the kids didn’t need tending to and were well on their way, she became an active member of the Houston Garden Club/Hermann Council at Hermann Park and served as president for a bit.
She traveled to numerous places in the United States, Canada and abroad with her garden club buddies, especially her cohort in crime, Maggie Jo McCarley. Betty was a much loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a great cook, a great listener and supporter, and the center of her family.
Betty and Lewis retired to Kerrville, Texas in 1997. They loved the Texas Hill Country and especially being back near her family who had also re-located to Kerrville.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Polly and Frank Oliphint; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Joanne and Edward Anders, Myra and Robert Bobo.
Survivors include her husband, Lewis; children, Charles Daniel “Danny”, James, and Sandy and friend Reyna; and her brother, Frank Jr. “Butch”. Grandchildren include Holly, Zachary, Joshua, Jacob and Will. Great-grandchildren include Ace and Aylen, plus numerous loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to her personal caregivers during Betty’s last few weeks at home, Wanitha Walker and Yvonne Coronado. Also, the expertise and guidance of the folks at Alamo Hospice. They made her last weeks at home comfortable and peaceful.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
