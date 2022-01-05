Helen Jean Mitchell
Helen Jean Mitchell was called home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 7, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Pastor James Wilson. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Adam Branch Cemetery in Hallettsville, Texas.
She was born on November 25, 1934 in Hallettsville, Texas to George Foley and Ella Perkins Foley.
Helen married Rabb Mitchell, Jr. in 1953 and from that union, three children were born: Rosaline Mitchell, Wanda Benson and Ray Mitchell.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: George Morris Foley, Elton Leroy Foley, Ellie V. Lewis, Mella Goode and Rosie Lee Lenzy.
Helen is survived by one sister Nannie Mae Love of San Antonio, Texas.
Helen was a free spirit enjoying the outdoors, planting flowers and vegetation, and she loved music and dancing. She worked in the Health Care field for several years as a Nurse’s Assistant; she always considered herself as a “Caring Aide.” Her favorite scripture was 1 Thessalonians 4:11: To make it your ambition to lead a quiet life, you should mind your own business and work with your hands, just as we told you.
She always gave God the glory for what she accomplished in her life. She was a member and attended Kerrville Christian Center Church during her later years.
She leaves to mourn her children: Rosaline Mitchell, Wanda (Tim) Benson, and Ray (Lisa) Mitchell; and grandchildren: Craig (Charlotte) Benson, Athon (Daniel) Booker, Lorenzo (Jordyn) Mathieu III, Tosha Mathieu, Kendra (Elgin) Dawson and Karima Mitchell. She also leaves to mourn 15 great-grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.