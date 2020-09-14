Robert “Bob” Donald McCullough
Robert “Bob” Donald McCullough, 82, died peacefully on Sept. 12, 2020.
Due to current concerns about public gatherings, the family will have a small private ceremony.
He was born Dec. 31, 1937 in Bonham, Texas the son of William Robert and Gladys Leona (Sonntag) McCullough
Bob graduated from North Dallas High School, Class of 1955. He graduated from the University of Texas, Austin, with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1960. Upon graduation, he served two years in the Navy and was stationed in Aruba. After graduating from UT, he married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Ann Prewitt. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Bob enjoyed music, art, traveling, dancing, a drive on a country road in his convertible, and a great meal. He was a proud Texan, avid reader, stock trader, and great source for the next best show to stream online. Most importantly, Bob was a loving, proud, and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He considered his family one of his greatest accomplishments.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Ann McCullough (Prewitt); his oldest son, William “Bill” Randolph McCullough, and wife Meredith of Austin; his daughter, Laurie (McCullough) Tuttle, her husband, Kirk and their sons, Kohl and John of San Antonio; his youngest son, John Eric McCullough, wife Denise, and children, Hannah, Cooper, and Clive of Kerrville; and his sister, Anne Pfeiffer (nee McCullough) of Louisville, KY.
Memorials may be made to Symphony of the Hills, PO Box 294703, Kerrville, Texas 78029-4703.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
