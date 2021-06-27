Cindia Ann Wall Adams
Cindia Ann Wall Adams, beloved wife, mother, and nana, passed away unexpectedly on June 23, 2021 at the age of 67.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 29 at 2 p.m. at the LDS chapel on 202 Coronado Dr. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Cindi is survived by her husband, John “JD” Adams of Kerrville, TX; her children, Summer Wheatley (Rich) of Kerrville, TX and Grayson (Samantha) of Rockwall, TX; her nine grandchildren; her father, Randy Wall (Verna); her three sisters, Kim Rowe (Keith), Cheryl Seamons (Cheston), and Toni Schiavetta; her sister-in-law, Susan Bean; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Noreen.
Cindi was born on Jan. 9, 1954 in El Paso, Texas to Randy and Noreen Wall. She graduated from Eastwood High School in 1971 then attended Brigham Young University.
She met her eternal sweetheart, John, in 1971 and they married in the Manti, UT LDS temple on November 26, 1974. John and Cindi raised their children in Fredericksburg, where they lived until building their dream home in Kerrville.
Cindi loved music and spent much of her time planning and practicing piano numbers for church meetings. She was a very talented crafter and made beautiful wreaths to give to family and friends. Cindi loved Halloween and was known for her fabulous Halloween parties and amazing costumes. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.
Flowers or condolences may be sent to Grimes Funeral Chapels, 728 Jefferson St., Kerrville, TX 78028.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
