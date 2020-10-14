Jerry Floyd Huie
Jerry Floyd Huie; Christ Follower, Husband, Father, Pappasito, educator, veteran, rancher and friend left the earth to enter Heaven on Oct. 13.
All are welcome to celebrate the life of Jerry Huie at Kerrville Bible Church on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m.
He was born on April 9, 1936 in Rio Hondo, Texas. His parents were Floyd M. and Trudie W. Huie.
He graduated from Rio Hondo High School, received a BS in Agriculture from Texas A&I Kingsville and served in the US Army, and obtained a Master degree in School Administration from North Texas University.
He married his sweetheart, Ann Zillafro Huie in August of 1961 and they lived in Arlington, Ed Couch/Elsa, Raymondville, San Perlita, Medina and retired in Kerrville. They had the pleasure of traveling the world and building lasting friendships together.
Throughout his years in education, he enjoyed enhancing others futures through both teaching and administration. He considered it a privilege to serve as Superintendent of Medina ISD for 12 years.
Jerry was very involved in his community whether it was gathering for coffee at the Co-op or with the Old Timers. He was a 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason Deacon serving as Worshipful Master Mason of Rio Hondo Masonic Lodge #1246 and an active member of Alsafar Shrine for many years.
He served as an Elder of First Presbyterian Church Kerrville; a founding member of Christ Church Presbyterian Kerrville; participated in Rotary Club International in both Raymondville and Medina; leading as President of the Rio Grande Valley Beef Syndicate and the Agriculture Teachers Association, Region XX Education Service Center, and volunteered at Christian Assisted Ministry and Habitat for Humanity where he practiced service before self.
Jerry’s favorite past times were stock shows, gardening, reading and ranching.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Ann and their three children: Melissa Huie Schneider and husband Joe; Jack Huie and wife Jennifer; Letitia Huie Johnson and husband Charles; eight grandchildren: Cole Schneider and wife Hunter, Trevor Schneider, Zoe Schneider, Colton Huie, Kendall Huie, Jack Johnson, Macy Johnson, and Avery Johnson; sister Evelyn Huie Hand and brother James W. Huie; numerous nephews and family.
Jerry had two requests: Love Jesus and vote Republican!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Church Presbyterian, Kerrville, Texas or Peterson Hospice in Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
