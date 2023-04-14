Royle Edward Blackbird
Royle Edward Blackbird was born in Houston, Texas on January 11, 2003, 1938 to Maxine and Roy Blackbird. He passed away at the age of 85 on April 5, 2023 in Kerrville, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville, Texas on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11 a.m.. The family invites you to a reception immediately following the service in Tucker Hall.
Growing up, Roy spent summers in Wyoming and the Texas Hill Country, which led to a lifelong love of the outdoors. He played the position of pitcher for the West University Little League, which earned him a spot in the Little League World Championship in Williamsport, PA in 1950.
He proudly graduated from New Mexico Military Institute. He attended Washington and Lee University and the University of Oklahoma, where he met the love of his life, Barbara Underwood Blackbird, of Houston. They were married August 25, 1961.
Roy pursued a career in commercial and ranch real estate, beginning in Houston. This grew into a passion for ranching in both Texas and New Mexico. His love of the Texas Hill Country led Roy and Barbara to move to Hunt, Texas in 1989. The culmination of his life’s work was certainly Rocky Ford Ranch in Sonora, Texas, where he, Barbara, their family and friends spent many memorable times.
Roy was a strong Christian and a longtime member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville.
He also regularly attended and supported St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sonora and St. James Episcopal Church in Taos, New Mexico.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara Underwood Blackbird, his children Beth Blackbird Bryan and husband, Hutch, Royle Brian Blackbird and wife, Chelsea and Brooke Blackbird Zarbaugh and husband, Matt. He is survived by his beloved grandchildren Hutcher and Kate Bryan, Ben, Beau and Blair Blackbird, and Scarlett, Samuel and Maggie Zarbaugh. He is also survived by Jake, one of a long line of loyal dogs he loved so much.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Camp Hope at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/InHonorTribute or to the charity of your choice.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to New Century Hospice, especially Kelly Land, and the staff of New Haven Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
