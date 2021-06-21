Flora Inez West
Flora Inez West, 90, of Kerrville, left us peacefully on June 12, 2021. She was a blessing to all who loved her and witnessed her strength and tenacity.
No services will be held at this time per her request.
Flo, as she was known by her family and friends, was born August 19, 1930, in Houston, Texas, the cherished daughter of Jessie Elizabeth and Ralph Martin White. Flo was welcomed into the family by her elder sister, Betty Jo.
The marriage to James Stewart West Sr., USAF in 1954 resulted in two beloved children, James (Jimmy) Stewart Jr., and Susan Kay. Married life gave her the opportunity to travel, often with her pilot husband at the controls, tend the home fires, and manage the gang on Broadland Road in Atlanta, Georgia where the family moved.
Flo graduated from the University of Houston and began a long career in elementary education. She was an exemplary schoolteacher and loved every student that walked in the door. She taught at Notre Dame Catholic School, Ingram Elementary, Bandera Altek Elementary and St. Peter’s Episcopal School until she retired at age 72. Flo was a born teacher and gave every student a remarkable beginning to their school years as well as teaching grace and the love of church and America.
She loved good chocolate, champagne, Shalimar perfume, sketching, old hymns, boxes, butterflies, and full moons on the beach. She demonstrated great courage the last year of her life weathering the pandemic behind closed doors where the staff at Hilltop Village became her caregivers and companions.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents, sister, brother-in-law, Robert Maddox, nephews, Bobby and Scott Maddox, and ex-husband, James West, Sr.
Survivors include son, Jim West and wife, Sallie; daughter Susan Fager and husband, Wayne; nephew, David Maddox; grandchildren, Matt West and fiancée, Darlene; Mary West; Holly Cripps and husband, Benton; Ian Clark and wife, Olivia; and her greatest joy, her precious great-grandchildren, Kenley, Lilly, and Weston.
Flo left this world in peace and we know she would say to all who read this “Wishing you all pink clouds and butterflies. Until we meet again….”
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
