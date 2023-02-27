Carol Ann Smith
Carol Ann Smith, 79, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on February 24, 2023.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, March 2 at 10 a.m. at Garden of Memories.
She was born in San Antonio to Sydney Schwartz and Ida Rich on December 5, 1943. She married Dennis Lee Smith on July 20, 1991 in Kerrville, Texas.
Carol went to school at Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio and graduated from Texas Woman’s University with a Bachelor’s degree in nursing. She worked as a registered nurse in several locations, including The Kerrville State Hospital. Carol enjoyed the arts, especially dance and music. She performed in figure skating competitions as a teenager and was an instructor for several years. Carol also was an accomplished pianist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, and by her parents.
Carol is survived by her son, Michael Schneider and wife Audrey; daughter, Debbie Burress and husband Caleb; her grandchildren, TJ Forster, Jacob Schneider, Hannah Schneider; and her cat, Prissy.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Janie, Pat, Angela, Renea, staff at Embrace Hospice, and others involved in her care.
