Kay Annette Shelton
Kay Annette Shelton, 81, of Boerne, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Boerne.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels officiated by Randy Harris. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She was born August 30, 1940 in Crystal City, Texas to Franklin Curtis Yancey and Opal Nell Sutton. In May 1960, she married Richard Darroll Shelton in Uvalde, Texas.
She attended Uvalde High School and Southwest Texas Junior College. She was a stay at home mom and later worked for Southwest Airlines for 10 years.
She was preceded in death by husband, Richard Shelton; mother, Opal Ingram; father, Flavil Ingram; father-in-law, Royce Shelton; mother-in-law, Frieda Shelton; sister, Jan Wardlaw; son, Dicky Shelton; niece, Marcy Kay Harris; and nephew, Ralph Harris.
Survivors include son, Lance Lane Shelton of Boerne; son, Kevin Ray Shelton and wife, Stacy of San Antonio; grandchildren, Brittany Sullivan and Kevin Shelton Jr. of San Antonio; siblings, Rick Ingram, Mike and Debby Ingram, Don and Arlene Shelton of Kerrville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.