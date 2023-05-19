Lisa Cole May
Lisa Cole May, 61, of Center Point, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in a local hospital.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, May 22, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. Frankie Enloe.
Lisa was preceded in death by husband, Donald “Bubba” May and daughter, Donna Lynn May.
Survivors include sisters, Janet Gayle Cole Pape and Brenda Sue Cole; niece, Elisha Renee Asbury; special sister friends, Shirley Wingfield and Cindi Tinnin.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
