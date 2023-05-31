Lucia M. Villarreal
Lucia M. Villarreal,87, went to be with the Lord on the morning of May 25, 2023, in Kerrville. Her wishes were to be surrounded by her family at home on her final days.
At Lucia’s request, there will be no services. Instead, remember her as someone that was always lending a hand to others and pay it forward.
She was born on Dec. 15, 1935, in Yoakum, Texas to Marcus and Dolores Villarreal. Lucia retired after 35 years from the Kerrville State Hospital.
Lucia was a dedicated mother and took pride in being a provider for her family. She made it a point to teach her children to be self-efficient and stand on their own. Lucia was known for her cooking and especially her cakes.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roland Castillo; brothers, Lino and Jesse Villarreal; and sisters, Janie Lopez, Pauline Gonzales, Josie Conley, Connie Wilson and Hope Castillo.
Lucia leaves behind her loving children, Mary Perez, and Gilbert Villarreal; sister, Nell Flores (Frank); and brothers, Marcus Villarreal (Kathy) and Mike Villarreal (Diane); grandchildren, Flora Suto, Patricia Krukowski (Robert), Teresa Perez and Marilyn Perez; 9 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She will be loved and missed by many other family members and friends.
The Villarreal family would like to thank Peterson Hospice and their nurse Brandi for the care they took of their mother during this time. In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made to Peterson Hospice.
Wright’s Funeral Parlor
