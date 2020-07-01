La Verne Crenshaw
La Verne Crenshaw, age 84 of Center Point, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 in a Kerrville hospital.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with interment following at Nichols Cemetery.
She was born on June 22, 1936 in Fredericksburg, Texas to Felix and Clara (Ernst) Boos.
La Verne is preceded in death by her parents and husband, William Bryan Crenshaw.
She is survived by son, Michael Crenshaw of Center Point.
Mom, I Love You! God and His angels called
you away. Oh, how the angels rejoiced
as you walk through those pearly gates today!
Mom, when they said you were going to die
I refused to believe it could be true.
How could I allow myself to even
Imagine saying goodbye to you?
Mom, you were an angel here on earth,
I learned so very much from you.
You were so gentle and so kind; your
Smile would always see me through.
You taught me how to love unconditionally
And how to be my very best in all I do.
You gave your all to me all my life.
I miss you so very much!
You were more than a mom, You were my
Best friend and a greatest person I know.
Oh, how I miss our special talks and
All the fun things we used to do.
Mom, I can never say goodbye to you,
Because I could never bear the pain.
Instead, I say I love you, Mom;
Until we meet again.
I love and miss you dearly!
Your little boy.
– Michael Wade
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.