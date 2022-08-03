Shawn Manahan
Shawn Manahan, mostly known as “Papa Shawn,” was born November 16, 1965 in Odessa, Texas, and peacefully reunited with his son on July 28, 2022, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Papa Shawn was loved by so many people. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family and his amazing sense of humor.
A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., with the Rosary at 6 p.m., Monday, August 8, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Sonny Kaufhold, followed by a message from Pastor Jack Williams and an opportunity for friends and family to share memories.
A Memorial Mass will be held at noon, Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father Rafal Duda as celebrant. Burial will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Shawn was preceded in death by his mother, Paula Whisenhunt; his father, Larry Norman; his son, Louis Shawn Manahan; and his sister, Deena Norman.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Manahan; his daughter, April Yosko, and her husband, Kevin Yosko; his son, Justin Manahan, and his wife, Hayley Manahan; daughter, Jenny Roth; daughter-in-law, Kristin Langlois; his sister, Kellie Von Rosenberg, and her husband, Jeff Von Rosenberg; his sister, Lezlie Veach, and her husband, Charlie Veach; father-in-law, Felix Gomez Sr. “Grandpa” and mother-in-law, Mary Gomez “Grandma”; and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and other loved ones. Shawn has 14 grandchildren that he adored: Katelyn, Jakob, Hayden, Jayden, Tatum, Kyleigh, Rylie, Shianne, Shayla, Shelby, Shaniah, Carter, Kody, Lillian; and one great-granddaughter, Everleigh.
Papa Shawn loved spending time on his back porch with family and friends and hanging out in his pool. He loved his Harley and going on rides with Diane; getting some “wind therapy” as he called it. He loved going on annual cruises with Diane in memory of their son, Louis.
Shawn was a member of the Notre Dame Catholic Church and would attend Covenant Life Fellowship to watch his daughter, April, sing. He devoted his time to making sure his family never went without. He worked for Ferguson Enterprises for 23 years and he loved all of his Ferguson family and customers.
His family will keep his love and memory alive with his annual 4th of July parties and many other gatherings.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
