Francis M. (Ed) Edwards, Jr.
Francis M. "Ed" Edwards, Jr., 100, passed away April 9, 2021 in Kerrville, Texas. He was the only son of Francis M. Edwards and Reola Lowrie. He was born in Denver, Colorado in September, 1920.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Center Point Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Dudley Blakeney. A celebration of his life will be held Memorial Day weekend in Kerrville.
The family moved to San Antonio about 1922. He completed high school at San Antonio Vocational and Technical School in 1938 and went to Texas A&M where he graduated in 1942 and was assigned into the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. He was in an Armored Artillery Battalion in the 4th Armored Division where he participated in five combat battles in General Patton’s Army. He was awarded the silver star, the bronze star with an oak leaf cluster and the Presidential Unit Citation. He was discharged as a Captain in September, 1945. He was employed as an engineer with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for nearly 35 years and was a professional engineer in Missouri and Texas. He retired to Center Point, Texas in 1980.
He married Dorothe Sullivan, Dec. 18, 1942. From that marriage they had five children: Frank Edwards, Elaine Keating, Lisa Powell, Trisa Ulrich (Jim), and Mark Edwards (Dee McCandless). He also had one daughter, Bobby Perryman, from a previous marriage. Following the death of his beloved Dorothe, he unexpectedly found love and companionship with Margie Wills Krause, who has four daughters: Cindy Jones Andrews, Candace Clark, Penny Molina, and Taffany Jones. In addition to his children, he is survived by 9 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Sunrise Baptist Church, 1200 Broadway, Kerrville, TX 78028.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
