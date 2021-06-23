Betty Jean Loftin Yancey
Betty Jean Loftin Yancey went to Heaven on June 18, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.
A graveside service will be held on June 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She was born in San Antonio on Nov. 17, 1931 to Lucy Williams and William “Bill” Loftin. Betty loved that she was the baby of her very large family of ten children. Her childhood was filled with activity and love. She and her siblings spoke of many happy and funny times at 208 Denver Ave. Betty graduated from Breckenridge High School in San Antonio, where she made life-long friends and was a member of the “Purple Jackets” spirit organization. After high school she attended secretarial school and began her work life.
She was employed by Mobil Oil Co. and eventually met Robert A. (Bob) Yancey whom she would marry on November 17, 1956, her 25th birthday. Betty and Bob had two children, JoAnne and James Allen (Jimmy) and she enjoyed being at home and taking care of her family. They settled in Kerrville, where Betty made many friends and eventually worked at the Kerrville Independent School District administrative offices. She also maintained dear friendships with many in San Antonio.
Betty remained dedicated to her nine siblings throughout her life. After she was widowed she moved back to San Antonio and then on to Houston to live with her beloved sister Annie (Weetsie). She loved to take trips with Annie and her eldest sister, Lucy. Eventually, Betty and Weetsie were convinced to move to Dallas to be close to JoAnne, Jimmy and Betty Ray, their beloved niece. The two spent 10 years in Dallas and were fixtures at all the activities going on with their Dallas family. They spent their last seven years living at the Tradition Senior Living community where they made new friends and enjoyed dinners, parties, happy hours and various activities. Declining health slowed their activities and when Weetsie passed away Betty received kindness and care from the Tradition staff and her dear caregiver Carmen Villafuerte.
Betty is survived by her children JoAnne Yancey McAlone (Michael), James Allen Yancey (Marion), and her grandchildren, Kellen Loftin McAlone, Jillian Michael McAlone, Madeline Grace Yancey and William Robert Yancey. She will be greeted in heaven by her husband, parents, siblings, much loved nephews and nieces and many precious friends.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
