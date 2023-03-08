Margie Mildred Tremper
Margie Mildred Tremper, 95, of Kerrville, passed away on March 5, 2023 at her home in Kerrville.
She was born in Pasche, Texas to William Monroe Woolf and Gladys Jewel Swain. She married Wallace Irving Tremper on July 14, 1949 in Uvalde, Texas.
She worked as a waitress most of her life before retiring in 1989 and then moved on to caring for families with elderly parents up until 2008.
Margie was preceded in death by her father, William Monroe Woolf; mother, Gladys Jewel Swain; daughter, Gladys Pearl Conklin; husband, Wallace Irving Tremper; and son, Arthur Clyde Pierce.
She is survived by her children, Jane Ellen Tremper, Floyd Monroe Tremper, Charles Wallace Tremper and his wife Debra Lane Tremper all of Kerrville; grandchildren, Beth Ellen Conklin of New Braunfels, David Pearce of Marble Falls, Teresa Pearce of Marble Falls, Kristopher Morris of Ingram, Michelle Rowan of Ingram, Jennifer Tremper of Buda, Taylor Tremper of Kerrville, Travis Pearce of Marble Falls, Charlie Tremper of Ingram, Charlene Tremper of Kerrville, EJ Pearce of Marble Falls; 28 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Notre Dame Catholic Church. The burial will immediately follow at Fort McKavett Cemetery in Fort McKavett, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Tremper, Rolando Valenzuela, Dwayne Falardeau, Jerry Persyn, Ethan Rowan, and Rolando Valenzuela Jr.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Peterson Hospice nurses, caregivers and all the volunteers.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
