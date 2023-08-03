Marvin H. Gohlke, MD.
Dr. Marvin H. Gohlke, 101 years old, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on August 1, 2023, at his home in Kerrville.
Visitation will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels, on Wednesday, August 9, from 5-7 p.m. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 starting at 10 a.m., at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside services, with full military honors, will be held the same day at 3:30 p.m. at Lytton Springs Cemetery, 245 Memorial Dr., Lytton Springs, Texas.
He was born on November 13, 1921, in a farmhouse in Goliad County, Texas, to Marcellus F. Gohlke and Hedwig "Hettie" A. Karnei Gohlke, in the same house his mother was born, and delivered by the same doctor.
Dr. Gohlke, speaking only German, started school at the rural Post Oak School in Goliad County, Texas, often getting there on horseback, and later attended school in Goliad, Texas, where he graduated in 1940. He continued his education at Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, Texas, getting his undergraduate degree there, then enlisting in the U.S. Army to serve in WWII. During his service in Europe during the Battle of the Bulge, Dr. Gohlke was involved in some horrific battles, getting wounded twice, the second time almost ending his life. He was awarded the Purple Heart, and then the Oak Cluster for the second time he was wounded. He always said that he was no hero, but a survivor.
After returning to the states and recuperating, he attended the University of Texas at Austin where he met Dorothy M. Boyd and married her shortly afterwards in Austin, Texas, on November 28, 1946. He finished his pre-med at UT Austin, and then went on to UT Medical School in Galveston, Texas. After graduating and completing his residency, Dr. Gohlke set up medical practice in 1952 in Yorktown, Texas. He later became board certified in family practice medicine. In 1982, he and Dorothy moved to Kerrville, where Dr. Gohlke became a staff physician at the Veterans Hospital, where he worked until his retirement. During his time as a physician, he saved many lives, touched many lives, performed many surgeries, and delivered many babies. He was from the "old school” of medicine where doctors "did it all", many times making house calls many miles out in the country at all hours of the day and night.
In addition to his medical practice, Dr. Gohlke was quite involved in farming and ranching. If he was not at his office or at the hospital, he would most likely be found out at the farm working, sometimes plowing on the tractor until two o'clock in the morning. He was also one of the founding members of Yorktown Community Bank, serving on the board of directors for many years.
Dr. Gohlke was preceded in death by his parents; a sister and six brothers; his wife of 65 years, Dorothy M. Gohlke; and granddaughters, Meagan N. Gohlke and Kimberly Gohlke.
He is survived by his loving partner and companion, Marianne Davis; daughters, Gwendalynn (Jim) Dunn, Glenda (Bryan) Callaghan, Nancy (Donnie) Morris; and sons, Robert B. Gohlke and Marvin (Dilana) H. Gohlke, Jr. In addition, he is survived by 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Robert B. Gohlke, Marvin "Trei" H. Gohlke, III, Michael E. Dunn, Van A. Bruns, Jr., Patrick K. G. Johnson, Matthew B. Callaghan, Kason G. Kolle, and Kaden J. Kolle.
Special thanks go out to Marianne Davis who was his loving partner and companion for the last seven years of his life, and caregivers Martha, Eloisa, Jennifer, Susan, and Eva who have helped provide excellent care for him the past several years.
Memorials can be made to the donor's choice in his name.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
