Naomi Lorene (Young) Stone
Naomi Lorene (Young) Stone’s prayer was answered when Jesus came to take her home Sunday evening, December 5, 2021 from her residence in Kerrville.
Lorene requested a graveside service in Shamrock, Oklahoma with family and friends attending.
She was born in Vian, Okla to Davis and Rosa Young, May 4, 1920. She married Edgar Leslie Stone on Easter Sunday, April 13, 1941.
A few months after, Edgar joined the Army, being stationed in France in WWll. Lorene, worked in a bakery making “pies”, waiting for his return. This was her specialty and always served pie and coffee to visitors in their home over the years; chocolate, coconut cream, lemon and apple mostly; her favorites. Everyone loved her pies! She attributed her long life to exercising and jalapenos.
In 1950, she and Edgar left their home in Oklahoma for Mexico City as missionaries to Mexico. Working all over Mexico, they made their home in McAllen, Texas until 2011. They shared 61 years of serving the Lord together in Mexico, preaching and teaching the Good News of Salvation, building a Bible College in 1961, 99 Churches, two youth camps, many houses for people; paid for food, medicines and whatever the people needed. They always shared what they had and their home was always open to other missionaries or ministers traveling thru to or from Mexico. She had a love for the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edgar, her parents, four brothers and three sisters. At 101, she was the oldest of all her siblings.
Survivors include daughters, Carolyn Stone Hicklen (Frank) of Marathon, Texas and Phyllis Stone Martin (Rick) of Kerrville; grandchildren, Sherry Elizabeth (Hicklen) Holt of Alpine, Texas, Matthew Hicklen (Yvette) of Cristoval, Texas, Brandi Martin of Kerrville; Britt Martin (Amber) of Rockledge, Fla. and Zach Martin (Audrie) of Mountain Home; great-grandchildren, Lily, Brook and Curtis of Cristoval, Texas, Mark Stump of Winter Park, Colo., Lily Martin of Rockledge, Fla., Zoe Martin and Alaina Martin of Mountain Home.
The family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Klaus Schroeder, primary care provider and Dr. James Young, Hospice and Palliative Care and Peterson Hospice nurses, Ali, Harley and Cassie who took wonderful care of her needs. She loved to exercise and up until the first of October she did. A special thanks to The Center for Fitness for having a place for her to exercise the pasts 10 years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
