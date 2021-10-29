James Michael Maberry
James Michael Maberry, loving husband and father, died unexpectedly on October 26, 2021.
A small family service will be held with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date.
James is survived by his wife, Laura Teltschik Maberry; his children, Kamryn, Ryan, and Jake Maberry; his mom, Gloria Jean Oeland; siblings, Karel Oeland McGuirt and Steven Oeland; uncles and aunts, Howard and Sharon Dillard, Nicole Dillard (cousin), Doug and Anne Peteet, Cassie Young (cousin).
James was preceded in death by his father, Mike Maberry; and stepfather, Raymond Oeland.
James was born on March 17, 1973 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He attended high school in Ingram, Texas and graduated from Washington & Lee with a bachelor degree in biology. After graduating from college, he went into financial advising and then pursued banking, for over 15 years in Kerrville, Texas. James was well respected in the banking community and by those he served at his bank branch. James recently started a promising career in real estate with America Homes and Ranches in Kerrville. He was compassionate about helping people find their perfect home. As quoted, "I love handing the house keys to a young couple and then stepping back and watching them build a future."
James married his high school sweetheart, Laura Teltschik in 1999. The Teltschik family welcomed him in to their family as one of their own. James' greatest accomplishments in life were his three children who were his absolute pride and joy. James and Laura cherished the love they shared together volunteering their time to their children's activities including cheerleading, sports and band. He was always the first to volunteer his talents of cooking for any special events. He was known as the "grill master."
James was known for his intelligence, his creativeness, and his fun-loving spirit. James (or "Jaime" as known by close family) loved pulling mischievous pranks and keeping everyone laughing.
James will be remembered by his family and friends for his loving heart and compassionate soul.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.