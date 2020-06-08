Robert Leslie "Bob" Shaw
Robert Leslie "Bob" Shaw of Bandera and Kerrville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Kerrville.
A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Garden of Memories in Kerrville, with military honors.
Bob was born Nov. 15, 1924 in San Antonio to Simon Shaw Jr. and Marguerite Schoerbohm Shaw.
Growing up as the son of a railroad man, he moved around numerous west Texas towns including Langtry, Dryden and Pumpville. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and served in both the European and Pacific Theatres as part of the U.S. Armed Guard and also at Navy Radio Station Guam. He was a signalman/radio operator and gained the rate of First Class Petty Officer.
Following the Navy, he married Rose Catherine Mitchell and worked for the U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Customs service with postings in Texas, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Alaska. His Customs career culminated in his assignments as Port Director at Alcan, Alaska on the Yukon border and Del Rio, Texas.
After retiring, Bob and Cathy had seasonal jobs in Yellowstone National Park for 10 summers and worked for a lifelong friend, Lou Mack, at Lou’s RV park in Bandera. A dedicated family man, he enjoyed frequent hunting, fishing and camping trips with the family as well as fast paced vacations to visit relatives in Texas while working in the Pacific Northwest.
His wife, Cathy, of 53 years and his son, James Thomas preceded Bob in death as well as three brothers and a sister. He is survived by Mrs. James Thomas, Dale and Remi Thomas, Janet Thomas D’Aquino, Joe and Linda Shaw, Gary and Jan Shaw, 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028 or Bandera American Legion Post 157, 205 12th Street, Bandera, TX 78003.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
