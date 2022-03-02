Cecil Jean Plant
Cecil Jean Plant, long time resident of Ingram, Texas, was called home to the Lord on February 26, 2022.
A celebration of Cecil’s life will be held at a later date.
Born to Wesley and Bernice Plant on October 31, 1935, Cecil grew up on the Peterson Farm in Kerrville.
He graduated from Tivy High School and went on to spend 37 years as a lineman for the Kerrville Telephone Company.
He loved all things outdoors. He liked to hunt, trap, and call, but his first love was fishing. He and his surviving brother, Leo Plant (Michelle), landed many a perch in his beloved momma’s frying pan.
In 1959, he married the love of his life, Gloria Jean Gary. In 1965, they were blessed with the birth of their only child, Lisa Hansen (Eric). She grew up on back porch fish fries and listening to her dad’s stories. The fish in Lake Buchanan and Medina Lake were never safe when Cecil had a line in the water.
Cecil was blessed with three beautiful grandchildren, Ashlee Flora (Derrick), Brady Root (Hailey Schmidt) and Shawn Hansen. He had five great-grandchildren, Mallory Root, Natalie Flora, Derrick Flora, Jason Root and Braylee Schmidt. He also had two bonus grandchildren, Wes and Kelly Hansen. There are many more nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and extended family.
He will be greeted in heaven by his parents; his soulmate, Gloria; and his sister, Maxine Lott.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
